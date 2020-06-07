Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region Reopening

Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region will reopen donation centers and retail stores in Pierce County and King County, which have been approved for Phase 2 and modified Phase 1, respectively, of Washington’s Safe Start plan.

Pierce County donation centers will open on June 8 followed by retail stores on June 10. King County donation centers will open June 10 and retail stores June 12. Goodwill previously announced the opening of operations in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, and Thurston counties.

Pierce County stores/donation centers locations include:

Lakewood, 6002 Mount Tacoma Dr SW

Puyallup, 1200 4th St NW

South Hill, 1291 Meridian Ave E

Spanaway, 14918 Pacific Ave S

Tacoma, 5401 6th Ave

Tacoma, 3121 S 38th St

Tacoma, 8025 S Hosmer

Tacoma Blue Boutique, 2520 N Proctor St (Store Only; Open June 15)

Tacoma Outlet, 3120 S Pine St (Store Only)

All operations will strictly follow the COVID-19 safety and health requirements for retail operations, as communicated by Governor Jay Inslee.

“We are very happy to reopen our retail stores and donation centers and welcome back our shoppers and donors,” said Lori Forte Harnick, President and CEO of Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region. “We are following all government guidelines and have put together a thorough plan to promote a healthy and safe environment for all who enter our facilities.”

Store traffic will be limited to 30% or less of the building occupancy for Pierce County locations and 15% or less for King County locations. All customers will be required to use cloth face coverings while in the stores and to practice appropriate social distancing during their shopping experience. Signage to help customers follow protocols will be displayed prominently throughout the stores.

Goodwill stores provide a great option for people looking to stretch their dollars during this challenging time. “Family budgets are tight now,” said Harnick. “In addition to welcoming back all our loyal customers, we hope people who have never shopped our stores will visit for the amazing selection of items at a value price.”

The donation centers will operate a no-contact donation process. Donors will be asked to unload items from their vehicles and place them in bins provided by a Goodwill attendant. Due to social distancing practices, furniture and other large items will not be accepted at this time. All new donations will be put in quarantine for a minimum of 72 hours in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We know many people have been gathering their gently-used household goods to donate for several weeks now and we look forward to giving those items new life in the hands of our Goodwill customers,” said Harnick.

Donors and shoppers directly impact the mission of Goodwill and the ability to serve the community. Thanks to the proceeds generated by retail stores, Goodwill is able to provide crucial education and job training and placement services to the public free-of-charge. These services are needed now more than ever as displaced workers seek new jobs and a way to recover their economic livelihood in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Goodwill currently provides services online to people in need via Goodwill Connect – its new Digital Work Opportunity Center. More information can be found at: www.goodwillwa.org

For a list of all locations and operating hours, go to www.goodwillwa.org/shop