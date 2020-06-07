Curran Orchard Volunteers Needed

Submitted by CORE.

Get some exercise and help out a local park! The Curran Orchard (located at 3920 Grandview Drive W) is seeking volunteers for the following projects:

Wed, June 10 Branch Pick Up from 10am to noon.

Help pick up branches and drag them to the dumpster. Bring loppers, work gloves and tarps if available.

Assistance also needed with thinning apples. Meet at the barn at 10am.

Fri, June 12 Sod Removal and Weeding 10am – ?

Meet at the high density area in the orchard at the corner of Rock Road and Grandview Drive.

Bring shovels and picks to help break up and remove sod. We also need help weeding.

Fri, June 19 Fence Installation 10am-?

Help install a metal fence around the high density area near Rock Road and Grandview Drive.

If possible, bring pliers and wire cutters or just show up to help roll out the fence.

For more info, please contact apples@curranappleorchard.com