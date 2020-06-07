Clover Park school board June 8 meeting to be held online

LAKEWOOD, WASH—The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting Monday, June 8, online at 6 p.m. using the ZOOM Web Conferencing and Meeting application.

Individuals who wish to attend the meeting can do so by visiting the meeting webinar link. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join: 607966.

Detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.

For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.