Sato joins Weichert, Realtors

Lakewood, WA – Weichert, Realtors(r) – Premier Properties is proud to announce Grace Younhee Sato has joined their Lakewood office. Sato joins a dedicated team of knowledgeable agents who bring many years of combined real estate expertise to their clients.

Weichert, Realtors(r) – Premier Properties, located at 10322 Bridgeport Way SW, is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. For more information, please contact Cherie Filoteo at 253-444-4059.