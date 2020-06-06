The Suburban Times

Sato joins Weichert, Realtors

Lakewood, WA – Weichert, Realtors(r) – Premier Properties is proud to announce Grace Younhee Sato has joined their Lakewood office. Sato joins a dedicated team of knowledgeable agents who bring many years of combined real estate expertise to their clients.

Weichert, Realtors(r) – Premier Properties, located at 10322 Bridgeport Way SW, is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. For more information, please contact Cherie Filoteo at 253-444-4059.

