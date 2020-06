Revolving Books, your “new to you” bookstore is officially open under the Phase II rules for Pierce County.

Located at 11116A Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, WA, 253-584-6362, Revolving Books offers a large selection of gently used books for your reading pleasure. We also trade books, and will help you order in books when they are not available locally.

Come by Monday – Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm.