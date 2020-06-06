Lakewood’s Development Regulation Amendment Package topic of June 15 meeting

The Lakewood City Council will be holding a public hearing for the 2020 Annual Development Regulation Amendment Package on June 15, 2020 at 7:00 pm.

COVID-19 Notice: Due to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28.4, in-person attendance at this meeting will NOT be permitted. Public Comments and Public Testimony on Public Hearings will only be accepted via mail or email. Comments should be sent to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us. Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically.

HEARING DATE: June 15, 2020

TIME: 7:00 pm

PLACE: Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa

Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone via Zoom: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 151082920.

A brief description of the amendments is included below:

Amendments to Title 1 (General Provision): 1.36.020 and .265 related to Hearing Examiner appeals

Amendments to Title 3 (Revenue and Finance): Revised Chapter 3.64 related to MultiFamily Tax Exemption (MFTE) program]

Amendments to Title 12 (Public Works): Addition of definition of “unopened city street”

Amendments to Title 14 (Environmental Protection): Updated references to WAC chapters in LMC Chapter 14.02

Amendments to Title 15 (Buildings and Construction): Statement added to Chapter 15.05 related to use of IEBC in relation to other codes

Amendments to Title 17 (Subdivisions): Updated reference to LMC Title 12 in Chapter 17.02; Addition of new Chapter 17.17 regarding Plat Alterations

Amendments to Title 18 (Land use and Development Code) – Correcting scrivener errors and updating as follows:

New definitions added to Section18A.10.180

Table at 18A.20.080 replaced with updated table

Addition of new 18A.20.050 (D) re payment of outstanding fees after permit issued

Removal of section 18A.20.320

Update of SEPA appeal deadline in 18A.20.400

Update of PDD application requirements at 18A.30.540

Update to density range and minimum lot size in R1 zone at 18A.30.600

Remove section 18A.30.640

Addition of section 18A.40.025 re dangerous and objectional elements

Amending allowed uses and related footnotes within LMC Sections 18A.40.040, .060, .080, .110 and .120 use tables, including accessory dwelling units, boarding houses, special needs housing and group homes

Addition of text to 18A.60.090 (B) regulating electric fences

Amending 18A.70.040 (A) and (C) re access to trash enclosures and sidewalks

Amending parking standards for alleys in Chapter 18A.80

Once published, information on the public hearing will be available within the June 15 meeting materials at cityoflakewood.us/city-council/city-council-agendas/

For further information, please contact Tiffany Speir, Long Range & Strategic Planning Manager, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street, Lakewood, WA 98499; tspeir@cityoflakewood.us.