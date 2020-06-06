A Message from U.P. Refuse and Recycling

Since the Tacoma Recovery and Transfer Center at 3510 S. Mullen St. has now limited its access to Tacoma residents only, U.P. Refuse has seen an increase in customers who are bringing their recycling materials to the U.P. Refuse facility at 2815 Rochester Rd. W. This recycling center only has five parking spaces, however, so customers are asked to be patient and stay in their vehicles until a spot opens up. Additional parking is available along the fence for those who are waiting their turns.

Customers are asked to follow this procedure to ensure that social distancing measures can be maintained. In addition, those who need to enter the U.P. Refuse offices should note that only one customer will be allowed inside at a time. These measures are being taken to protect the safety of customers and U.P. Refuse employees alike.

Everyone’s cooperation is greatly appreciated. View a virtual walk-through of the U.P. Refuse and Recycling Center.