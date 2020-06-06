18 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported June 6

Today we confirmed 18 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 2,036 cases.

We are reporting 1 new death, a Tacoma woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions. Our total is 80 deaths from COVID-19.

We recently stopped reporting deaths of COVID-19 patients whose cause of death was not attributed to the disease. Read more in our blog post.

Department of Health reports 29,916 Pierce County tests with 6.7% positive. Care facility negative tests are unavailable. About 77,000 tests aren’t yet assigned to a county. Our positive test rate is likely lower.

Pierce County is in Safe Start Phase 2. Read more on our COVID-19 in Pierce County page.