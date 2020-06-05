University Place’s Pine Cone Cafe to remain closed

Posted to the Pine Cone Cafe Facebook page on June 3 was the following note:

To all the loyal fans of the Pine Cone:

As some of you already know, I will not be reopening the restaurant. The current climate has accelerated my retirement plan and, after 30 years, I am reluctantly leaving the restaurant business and doing just that, retiring.

A big thank you to all our customers both past and present, without whom we would have never enjoyed such a long ride. And to all the hard-working and loyal employees over the years, thank you.

My hope is to find someone to continue the “Pine Cone Tradition” and when I do, and the time is right, I will sell the business and wish the new owners many years of success.

Thank you all again.

Sincerely,

Steve

