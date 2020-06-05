South Hill Mall to reopen Saturday, June 6

In strict accordance with Governor Jay Inslee’s Safe Start reopening plan, South Hill Mall will reopen to the public on Saturday, June 6. Although normal mall hours of 10AM-9PM Monday through Saturday and 11AM-6PM on Sunday will resume immediately, it is suggested that patrons call or check online for the hours of operation of individual stores.

We look forward to welcoming our friends, neighbors, merchants and visitors. They can rest assured that extensive measures are in place to make every visit a safe and healthy one. All businesses and patrons are urged to follow the Safe Start Washington plan, which provides details for protecting the health of employees, customers, and their families; supporting community efforts to control the spread of the virus and responsibly getting Washington back to work. These guidelines available at: coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/safe-start

Those who visit South Hill Mall beginning June 6 will notice several changes. Throughout the mall, best practices will be employed to enhance social distancing and employees will be wearing face coverings in accordance with state and CDC guidelines. The mall’s stringent cleaning standards will be intensified, especially in high-touch areas. Visitors will also notice new signage and physical barriers to encourage everyone to practice safe-distancing and other healthy behaviors. Many of the mall’s retailers are offering “Mall To Go” curbside pickup at designated mall entrances for customers who call, in advance, to place orders. For a full listing of merchants and phone numbers, visit: www.southhillmall.com/directory/#pickupordelivery .

While the mall itself will be open, some stores, restaurants and other businesses may be opening at a later date or with alterations to their normal routine. Anyone who operates a business at the South Hill Mall Complex is urged to contact the mall office at propertymanager@southhillmall.com to discuss reopening procedures.

Because of the high demand for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), South Hill Mall is developing an easy way for locally-based manufacturers and retailers of such gear to get their products to the people who need them. Local manufacturers and retailers of PPE may qualify for FREE rent at the PPE Marketplace. They are encouraged to contact David Montevideo at the mall’s leasing office for details. He may be reached at 253-840-4349 or by email at: dmontevideo@cafarocompany.com.

South Hill Mall, located at Highway 512 and South Meridian Street in Puyallup, Washington, has been serving the people of the South Sound area since 1988. South Hill Mall is owned and managed in association with the Cafaro family of companies, based in Niles, Ohio. Cafaro, one of the nation’s largest privately held shopping center developers, has developed more than 30 million square feet of retail space in 14 states. Learn more at www.cafarocompany.com.