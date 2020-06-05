SHMA, Friends of Steilacoom Library Series Host Virtual Talk: Civil Conversation in an Angry Age

Submitted by Emily Molina- SHMA Liaison to the Friends of the Steilacoom Library.

The Steilacoom “Explorations” speaker series, hosted by the Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association will host a virtual presentation on June 12 at 3:00. The talk entitled: “Civil Conversation in an Angry Age” will feature esteemed philosopher David E. Smith.

David E. Smith- photo by Humanities Washington

Smith, who has a PhD in religious studies from Temple University and currently teaches at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Washington, will discuss the structure of how we converse, and dig into the root causes of both civility and incivility. He will explore ways to have meaningful, and respectful conversations on notoriously difficult topics like politics, religion, and morality.

In our increasingly polarized political environment, Smith provides participants with the tools needed to embark upon more thoughtful, and effective discussions. Sponsored by the Pierce County Library and Humanities Washington’s Speakers Bureau.

The free presentation is open to all via Zoom. You do not need Zoom software to attend. You do need to register in advance by going to calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/event/4347758. A link to the Zoom meeting will be sent via email on the day of the event.