New Curbside Pickup Parking in the Village at Chambers Bay

To support businesses in the Village at Chambers Bay who are providing take-out service during the COVID-19 shutdown, the City recently installed eight designated 15-minute curbside pick-up spaces along Market Square. Additional 15-minute curbside parking signs will also be installed along Market Street.

Please take advantage of this new convenience to support these businesses. Although this signage is specifically related to COVID-19 restrictions, members of the Imagine 2045 committee are carefully reviewing feedback received from FlashVote surveys regarding parking issues throughout the city. Watch future issues of Headlines for more information on this topic—and others related to feedback received from FlashVote surveys.