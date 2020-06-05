Helpful U.S. Post Office

Submitted by Evelyn Twomey.

Dear United States Post Office. On May 14, of this year, I mailed a box of books to my friend in Jacksonville, Florida. Sent the package “Book Rate”, because book are heavy.

The package arrived in Jacksonville, 6 day later, May 20th. I decided to track it with the number I was given. On May 25th, it arrived back in Seattle.

Suspecting that the people at my local post office, did not charge me enough postage, I figured that is why it came back to Seattle.

On May 29th. I was told is was moving to its next destination. (Sure wonder where that might be).

I called the post office again, and was told it is being returned to me, but, only when there is extra room on a truck.

It has now been 20 days since I mailed it, and have not had it delivered to me as of now, June 3rd.

I seems to me the if there was insufficient postage on the box, that whatever else was owing, was spent several time over, by carrying it clear back to Seattle, and then hopefully, some day to Lakewood, where I live.

I seriously believe that this matter could have been handled in a much better way than they have done.