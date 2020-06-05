A Different Type of Demonstration

Submitted by Judy Price.

The recent killing of Mr. George Floyd was unconscionable, and deaths at the hands of a few police officers happened too often. People – especially those in authoritative roles – need to come up out of the dark ages and recognize the validity and importance of everyindividual, regardless of ethnicity. And people need to also realize that the view upheld by those people who commit these crimes is not representative of everyone of that race or job class. All whites are not out for blood, and the majority of police have great hearts and are honestly there to serve and protect.

Unfortunately, choosing to demonstrate at a time of heightened anger in our nation, if not globally, was not a good time to do so. Also unfortunately, the permits to demonstrate have been approved by the various cities. The violent factions have been taking advantage of peaceful demonstrations more frequently, even in more peaceful times. It is not surprising that these demonstrations were taken advantage of now.

What type of demonstration could be an alternative during these hellacious times? What about the idea of “demonstrators” sending mail to the heads of the municipalities involved?

For instance, in the case of Mr. Floyd demonstrators could send a letter – whether a long detailed letter or just a single sheet of paper with a few, nicely stated words on it – be sent to the chief of police and mayor of Minneapolis and the governor of Minnesota, requesting that the parties involved be prosecuted and that changes need to be made. Maybe even requesting a formal inquiry of the precinct involved be made by an outside source to investigate the operations of that precinct. Could you imagine those three offices receiving thousands of letters all within the same week, or less?! Talk about making a statement! And the violent factions would be left with nothing to do! With social media available to organize the demonstration, this could be done! And it would be more impressive if the messages were all sent via snail mail, not electronically.

What do you think?