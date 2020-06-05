9 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported June 5

Today we confirmed 9 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 2,018 cases.

We are reporting 1 new death, a South Hill man in his 100s with underlying health conditions. Our total is 79 deaths from COVID-19.

Department of Health reports 29,285 Pierce County tests with 6.8% positive. Care facility negative tests are unavailable. About 76,000 tests aren’t yet assigned to a county. Our positive test rate is likely lower.

As care providers learn more about COVID-19, the data they share about the disease is becoming more accurate. Our data reporting also will change. To provide the most accurate information, we recently changed the way we report deaths of people diagnosed with COVID-19. Read more in our Your Reliable Source blog post.

Today Pierce County entered Safe Start Phase 2. Read more on our Pierce County cases page.