Puyallup Temporarily Waives Some Sign Permit Fees

From now through August 31st, the City of Puyallup is temporarily waiving building permit fees for new or replacement non-freestanding signage (e.g. wall signs, projecting signs, canopy signs) for any commercial establishment. Permit fees will be waived for only one sign per business; signs must be submitted for review and meet all applicable standards. Freestanding signs (e.g. pole, monument) do not qualify for this waiver and will be charged the standard permit fees.

Some types of commercial signage (sandwich board signs, refacing of existing signs) do not require any permits. Please contact the Permit Center at PermitsCenter@ci.puyallup.wa.us or 253-864-4165 for information on sign standards, permit requirements and this fee waiver opportunity.