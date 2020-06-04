Pierce County Superior Court plans for early closure on Friday, June 5

In response to planned protests and other gatherings in and around the County-City Building campus on Friday, June 5th, Pierce County Superior Court will close its doors at 12:00 pm. All remote hearings will go forward as scheduled and will be broadcast on our website. Criminal arraignments held after 12:00 pm will also be broadcast on Superior Court’s website. Emergency Domestic Violence Protection Order petitions will not be accepted after 11:00 am.

Domestic Violence Protection Order return hearings scheduled for a CourtCall proceeding in Courtroom 117 at the County-City Building, will be held remotely at Remann Hall beginning at 1:30 pm.

Remann Hall (Juvenile Court) will be open. For all matters at Remann Hall, please contact Juvenile Court Administration at (253)798-7900.

Western State Hospital will be open. For all matters at Western State Hospital, please contact the County Clerk’s Office at (253)756-2951.

If you feel you cannot make it at your scheduled court time, whether you are an attorney, defendant, witness, litigant, etc., you must call the court, using the contact information listed below:

If you are or scheduled for a hearing in front of a judge, contact the judicial assistant for that department.

If you have a hearing set before the Commissioners, please contact the Commissioner Services Department at (253)798-6697.

For all other criminal matters, contact Criminal Administration at (253)798-2988.

If there are other changes to the status of Superior Court operations, a new press release will be posted.