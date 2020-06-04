Pierce County Parks to open select outdoor restrooms June 5

Pierce County will begin reopening restrooms at various park locations as resources allow. Restrooms will be cleaned daily and supplies will be monitored. Unhealthy or unsafe conditions may result in intermittent closures. Park outdoor spaces are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Protocols created to promote respectful use including limiting travel, shortened stays, and social distancing measures remain in effect. Public gathering, events, and team sports, including practices, are still restricted. Recreation centers, picnic shelters, and fields at athletic complexes will remain closed until Phase 3, except for specific permitted or preauthorized activities.

Crowded parks may result in future closures; therefore Pierce County is asking that everyone continue working together and remember to Limit Travel, Limit Stays, Limit Contact. Pierce County Parks will continue to follow safety protocols and update recreational opportunities in accordance with Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start reopening recommendations.

For more information visit www.piercecountywa.gov/parks.