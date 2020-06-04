Lemonade Day Teaches Kids About Business

The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to the growth of economic development in our region and believe it is never too soon to teach our youth about the excitement (and challenges) of being an entrepreneur. We are excited to roll out Lemonopolis ~ by engaging local school kids with the help of their parents/mentors for Lemonade Day.

The Lakewood Chamber is offering free of charge, Lemonopolis – a digital version of the Lemonade Day curriculum to any grade school child who lives in Lakewood or JBLM!

The end goal ~ kids set up their own lemonade stands throughout the city of Lakewood on a predetermined date (Phase 3 of the governor’s plan).

Lemonopolis is a virtual world where youth learn everything they need to know about starting, owning and operating their own business – a lemonade stand.

Kids will watch videos, complete activities and interactions online in a game-like virtual environment. While they go through hours of instruction and learning, it will prime their interest in becoming an entrepreneur and prepare them to open their lemonade stand. Lemonopolis is ideal for kids grades 3-6, but younger and older students have also participated and enjoyed the experience.

When the governor’s stay-at-home directive is lifted to Phase 3, we will determine a special date for kids to go out and operate their lemonade stands throughout the city of Lakewood.

Parents & Mentors–Please be present to sign up your kid(s) online and monitor from time-to-time. Remember this is not only a fun summer activity to keep them occupied, but a great educational tool to teach your kids about business and becoming an entrepreneur. Go to: lemonadeday.org/lakewood

As with any quality program, bringing Lemonade Day into a community is not inexpensive. If you would like to support the continuation of this program and get your business name in front of these future entrepreneurs and their family members, check out the various sponsorship levels of here: lakewood-chamber.org/pay-online/lemonade-day-investments/

