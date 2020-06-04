Lakewood Youth Council: Now accepting applications

The city is currently accepting applications for its Youth Council for the 2020-2021 school year. Completed applications are due no later than Friday, June 19 at 5 p.m.

The city’s Youth Coucil conveys to the Lakewood City Council issues having city-wide impact to youth. Members are responsible for a monthly report to City Council and may participate on a variety of city committees, study groups and task forces.

Qualifications for becoming a Youth Council member is any combination equivalent to:

Entering High School student in good academic standing, including a good attendance record, past leadership experience and/or involvement in school or community organizations and/or events desired.

Attend a school in Lakewood or reside in Lakewood.

Read more about the Lakewood Youth Council and download the application.