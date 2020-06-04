Free money for college: introducing the Washington College Grant

Thanks to the new Washington College Grant, education and training beyond high school is becoming even more affordable for low- and middle-income students. For those who qualify, the grant guarantees that you will receive the full Washington College Grant award, eliminating wait lists and letting students start any quarter with the full grant award.

An eligible student from a family of four making $50,500 or less will receive a full financial aid award that covers the cost of tuition plus state-mandated fees. Partial grants are available for families making up to the state’s median family income of around $97,000 per year.

The first step toward pursuing funding is to complete a federal or state financial aid application: Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA). Students should submit the FAFSA as soon as possible starting Oct. 1, for the following academic year (include Pierce College, school code 005000, in your list of schools).

For more information and to access the estimated award and eligibility chart, please visit the Washington College Grant web page.

Students who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may also be interested in learning more about how to apply for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.