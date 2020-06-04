Curtis High School Virtual Graduation

Curtis Senior High School will hold its virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5. The ceremony will be broadcast on YouTube and on UPTV on Click! Channel 12 and Comcast Channel 21. The YouTube Link will be available and posted on the school and district’s website at www.upsd83.org. During this ceremony, individual senior accomplishments will be recognized, and then the entire class will be recognized at the end of the ceremony with their name and picture.

Then on Saturday, June 6, the community is invited to celebrate the seniors by cheering for them during a special “Senior Community Tour” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents are encouraged to show their support for the Class of 2020 Vikings as they participate in a three-mile car tour through the city that will begin at Curtis Senior High School and then travel along Grandview Drive, 27th Street, Bridgeport Way and Drexler Avenue before ending the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station.

This is an opportunity for the University Place community to support these seniors and help them finish their high school careers on a high note, but if you choose to come out to participate, please continue to follow rules for physical distancing and face masks.