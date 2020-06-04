CPSD Staff Spotlight: Elizabeth Meno

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Oakbrook Elementary School kindergarten teacher Elizabeth Meno. She has worked in the district for six years.

She began her career as a special education teacher but moved into kindergarten after her second year so she could stay at Oakbrook. Though she misses teaching functional academics, she has loved her four years teaching kindergartners.

“Being able to see the growth of my students throughout the school year is so satisfying,” she said. “That growth is especially evident with kindergartners and I love those moments when they finally understand something and how excited they get.”

Elizabeth is a leader at Oakbrook. She chairs the school’s math committee, leads her professional learning community and mentored a student teacher for the first time this year. She had to go out of her comfort zone a little bit to become the leader she is now.

“I wanted to have more of a presence in the school,” she said. “At first, I didn’t think I was capable of leading like that, but having strong support from the school made a really positive impact on my teaching and my presence here in the district.”