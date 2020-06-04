21 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported June 4

Today we confirmed 21 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 2,009 cases.

We are reporting 3 new deaths likely caused by COVID-19:

Central Pierce County man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

Central Pierce County man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

University Place woman in her 100s with underlying health conditions.

In total, 83 people with COVID-19 have died. COVID-19 likely caused 78 of the deaths.

Department of Health reports 28,946 Pierce County tests with 6.8% positive. Care facility negative tests are unavailable. About 76,000 tests aren’t yet assigned to a county. Our positive test rate is likely lower.

The Governor announced new criteria for Phase 2. We submitted our application to move to Phase 2. See our case count page for updates.