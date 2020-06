Pierce County’s largest and best farmer’s market. The freshest produce around, plus hanging baskets, vegetable and other plant starts, flowers and more – all grown right here in Washington. Add a variety of distinct artisan crafters and specialty food vendors and you have yourself a whole park of wonderful offerings.

The Puyallup Farmer’s Market will take place June 13 (9 am-2 pm) at 330 S Meridian in Puyallup.