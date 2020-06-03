Martin Luther King Jr. Way closes in both directions from S. 11th Street to S. 9th Street for track installation this week

Crews are installing track on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from just south of S. 11th St. to S. 9th St. When they reach S. 9th St., they will turn around and install track on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. going south. To do the “track turnaround” faster, crews will close Martin Luther King Jr. Way in both directions between S. 11th St. and S. 9th St., as soon as the afternoon of June 3 for about three-four weeks.

In other areas, crews will start working on a water line on Pacific Avenue north of S. 7th St. The contractor will continue to install a sewer line on MLK Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 8th St. On N. 1st St., crews will continue track installation, driveway and sidewalk work. On Division Ave., crews are installing track and foundations for Link power poles from Yakima Ave. to I St.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install track on the west side of Stadium Way near I-705, closing the I-705 onramp, as soon as June 8.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on Pacific Avenue, Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Yakima Avenue, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 10th Street, S. 11th Street, and S. 17th Street

When

Week of June 1

Where

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to Earnest Brazill St. – southbound lane closure. Then, full street closure from S. 9th St. to S. 11th St.

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Avenue – street closure.

Yakima Avenue at Division Avenue – intersection closed.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to I Street – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 8th Street – southbound lane closure.

S. 7th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 10th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 11th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure. Expected to open on June 3 or 4.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Stadium Way from Broadway to S. 4th St – southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue. Two-way traffic on Stadium Way is open from S. 4th St. to I-705.