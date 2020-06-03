Lakewood responds to George Floyd’s death

The following statement was prepared jointly by the Lakewood Multicultural Coalition and Lakewood City Council in response to the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd in Minnesota and subsequent protests:

“The Lakewood Multicultural Coalition (LMCC) and Lakewood City Council acknowledge with sadness the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. His senseless death has led to the dozens of protests and demonstrations calling for justice from local citizens and leaders alike.



We affirm that peaceful protests are a constitutional right and sometimes necessary to bring awareness and change. We support those peaceful protests. As a community, we send our condolences to the family of George Floyd.



Together as partners, we hope to build unity, collective voices and peace in our city. Lakewood is strong and better when we work together. We want to continue to work with our police to help build healthy community engagement with residents.

In order to treat the underlying problems facing our country, we must connect and recognize the humanity in each other.”