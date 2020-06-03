Lakes High School freshman earns state art award

Lakes High School freshman Hannah Alamillo was honored as the state Youth Art Month flag design winner during Washington state’s 47th Annual Superintendent’s High School Art Show recently.

Her art piece, titled “Journey Through Art,” will be on display in the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) building in Olympia.

The Washington Arts Education Association sponsors this annual competition that provides an opportunity for students to design a flag representing and in celebration of the arts.