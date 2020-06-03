Bank On Tacoma history next Tacoma Historical Society presentation

Submitted by Tacoma Historical Society.

For the June meeting, Tacoma Historical Society will feature a presentation by Deb Freedman, in which she shares some of her extensive research into Tacoma’s banking history that went into our current exhibit, “Bank on Tacoma.” For this particular presentation, she will delve into the interesting history of credit unions in Tacoma.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, the presentation will be shared as a live online broadcast.

Please join THS next Monday, June 8 at 7pm on our YouTube Channel, Facebook page, or website to watch the presentation live.

With thanks to Tacoma Creates for support of our public events. Funding has also been provided by Humanities Washington and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan of 2020.