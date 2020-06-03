22 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported June 3

Today we confirmed 22 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 1,988 cases.

We are reporting 1 new death, a Tacoma man in his 20s with underlying health conditions. He had COVID-19 but it was not the cause of death. 80 people with COVID-19 have died. COVID-19 likely caused 75 of the deaths.

Department of Health reports 27,422 Pierce County tests with 7.1% positive. Care facility negative tests are unavailable. About 83,000 tests aren’t yet assigned to a county. Our positive test rate is likely lower.

We added information about number of cases by race/ethnicity. Find this and more information about our cases on our case count page.

The Governor announced new criteria for Phase 2. We submitted our application to move to Phase 2. See our case count page for updates.