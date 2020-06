We are excited to begin the process to apply to move to Phase 2 under the Governor’s new Safe Start Washington plan. We’ve worked hard to make progress in this fight against COVID-19, and we have more to do. Hear from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department Director of Health, Dr. Anthony Chen, on how we can continue to make progress—together—to protect our community’s health and help our society and economy recover.

Read more in this Your Reliable Source blog post.