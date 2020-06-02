Pierce County applies to enter Phase 2 of Safe Start order

Pierce County’s application to enter Phase 2 of the Governor’s Safe Start Order was submitted today to the Washington State Department of Health.

“I’m proud that the people of Pierce County have worked so diligently to get to this point,” said Executive Bruce Dammeier. “And, I’m confident that we can safely and responsibly transition to the next phase of our recovery.”

Today’s application follows unanimous votes of the Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health on Sunday, and the Pierce County Council yesterday.

To support businesses, nonprofits and houses of worship safely move forward, 2 million masks and 20,000 digital thermometers are being distributed free of charge beginning this week in locations across the County. Organizations can still submit a PPE request at piercecountywa.gov/businessPPE.