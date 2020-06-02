Persevering Today, Inspiring Tomorrow is Lakewood Rotary’s Plan

In Lakewood Rotary, when we persevere today, we inspire tomorrow. Our annual fundraiser, the Lakewood Rotary Sportsman’s Dinner and Auction, has undergone a rapid and unexpected change. Because of that change, we will be holding an Online Auction this year instead of our typical live, in-person event. This is a great opportunity, not a setback. That is why the theme of our Online Auction is “Persevering Today, Inspiring Tomorrow.”

You, along with all of your friends and family, can make our Online Auction a success, and help us give to the Lakewood community in this time of need.

Our Lakewood Rotary encourages you to reach out to your friends and family, and tell them that the Online Auction will be taking place Friday, June 12, 1:30 PM through Friday, June 19, 7:30 PM. Please take note: Prior to the event, you and those you invite (and the persons invited by the persons you invite) can visit the Online Auction site here for a preview: lakewoodrotary.maxgiving.bid/.

We also encourage you to go to your Facebook account, if you have one, and “Share” this event on your Facebook page so that others can find out about the auction. Here is the link to the events page for the auction: www.facebook.com/events/279407293192512/

In Lakewood Rotary, when we persevere today, we inspire tomorrow. Tell your friends. Tell your family. Let’s make the Online Auction a milestone for this club, not a blip on the radar in an extraordinary time. We are Lakewood Rotary. We are a strong club with strong members. We’ve got this!