Mayor of DuPont’s Statement on George Floyd

Written by Ronald J. Frederick, Mayor, City of DuPont

The extremely disturbing and unjust death of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis has resulted in an upheaval of grief, anger and questions throughout our nation. All of us must examine and consider his death and the implications for our society. The City of DuPont, its elected leadership, citizens, and staff are profoundly affected by these events. It is the mission of the DuPont Police Department to protect the health, safety, and rights of all our citizens and visitors equally. The leadership, officers, and staff of the DuPont Police Department work tirelessly to succeed in this mission through responsible police procedure; application of sound law and ethics; care for those in its custody; and continuous training. This mission is undertaken through the lens of compassion. Our police officers are committed to seeing the people they protect as neighbors, allies, and individual human beings with equal rights under the law, without exception.

Our Police Chief is in active communication with other police chiefs from all over the region and across the country regarding this tragedy. Police leaders, including our own, are unified in their outrage over this unwarranted incident and its negative ramifications on the public’s trust in law enforcement. The DuPont Police Department will not waiver in its mission. The City will not waiver in its commitment to support our police and public safety departments, while respecting and supporting equal rights for all.

We will not surrender to despair. We will not let one death or act of senseless violence be in vain. We will learn from this, we will uplift each other; we will reach out to each other for strength; and we will be better for it.