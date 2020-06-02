Lakewood Farmers Market: New Location, New Options

The City of Lakewood’s new night market accommodates everyone with drive-thru and walk-thru options. Swing in every Friday from 3-7pm. Plenty of free parking at Fort Steilacoom Park (8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood).

Find fresh produces, flowers, gourmet food items and food trucks. Every week has “Food Truck Friday” so you can shop & grab dinner! Shop local and support local farmers!

See all vendors and the complete schedule of events at, cityoflakewood.us/lakewood-farmers-market/.