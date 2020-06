A Fircrest Blood Drive will be held Thursday, June 4th from 9:00am – 4:00pm at the Fircrest Police Department at 302 Regent Blvd. To make an appointment, go to signup.com.

Before you donate be sure to eat well, drink plenty of non-caffeinated fluids and bring your picture ID. If you are under the age of 18, you will need a signed parental permission to donate form.

