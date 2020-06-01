SONIC Drive-In thanks teachers in Tacoma with $232 donation to aid distance learning

To recognize the entrepreneurial spirit driving teachers to meet their students’ distance learning needs during this difficult time, SONIC® Drive-In matched all donations to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, giving three teachers in Tacoma, Washington a total donation of $232.

Through Limeades for Learning®, SONIC donated $1 million to public school teacher requests across the country on Teacher Appreciation Day – Tuesday, May 5, 2020 – supporting their endeavors to provide students with essential education resources.

In Tacoma, exceptional teachers at three schools were among those whose projects received funding, including:

“Teachers across the country face new and complex challenges to keep their students learning right now,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. “As we continue to celebrate teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month, we sincerely thank educators like those in Tacoma, who are creatively keeping their students learning even as schools are closed. With SONIC’s $1 million donation match, we were able to help teachers obtain resources for their students and will continue to empower them throughout the year.”

SONIC is committed to helping teachers now in this time of need, and all year long. Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC has donated $16.6 million to public school teachers, helping more than 21,000 teachers and impacting more than 5.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities and explore public school teacher requests in the Tacoma community in need of support.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC’s iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.sonicdrivein.com and InspiredBrands.com.