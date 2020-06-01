Lakewood Station District Subarea Plan

The future of Lakewood’s Station District is in the public’s hands. Input from residents, business owners and developers will help the city develop a subarea plan which will guide future development within this designated area.

The goal for the district is to craft a plan that is grounded in the first-hand experiences of the community it will serve. This phase of engagement will run from now until June 26, 2020.

Take the SURVEY! Answer questions about the area around the Lakewood Sounder Station. The survey takes about 10 minutes.

TAKE THE SURVEY

Participate in the WALKSHOP! To understand community priorities, we need volunteers to explore the Station District — in a safe, socially distanced way — and report back about your experience. Make it a family adventure, we even have a worksheet for kids to fill out.

DOWNLOAD WALKSHOP WORKSHEET

DOWNLOAD THE KIDS’ WORKSHEET