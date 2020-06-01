CPSD Staff Spotlight: Michael Allen

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features webmaster Michael Allen. He has been working in the district for the last six years.

Michael grew up in a small town on the Washington-Oregon border called White Salmon. Anxious to leave the area, he signed up for the Army and served five years as a source intelligence analyst.

“Joining the military was the best way for me to get out of my hometown,” he said. “In White Salmon, your career options are either lumber or working at the grocery store. The Army gave me more opportunity.”

Before coming to Clover Park, Michael worked as an ITS contractor for the military. He was deployed to Iraq four times in that role but eventually realized he needed a change. “I woke up one day and realized I had missed half my son’s life and I didn’t want that to continue,” he said.

Since April, Michael’s job has been a bit different than normal. In addition to managing the district website and other ITS projects, he has been leading the district’s distribution of laptops and hotspots to families. He has enjoyed the change of pace.

“As the webmaster, I’m usually sitting behind a desk and don’t typically get to interact with those we serve,” he said. “It’s been really nice to have some interaction with families and see their excitement, knowing they’ll have what they need to learn.”