County Council votes to submit Safe Start Phase 2 application

Monday morning at a special meeting of the Pierce County Council, the Council unanimously approved Resolution R2020-41 authorizing the submittal of an application to the Washington State Department of Health to proceed to Phase 2 of the Governor’s Safe Start Recovery Plan.

Moving to Phase 2 allows recreation, business and travel to restart, with limitations.

“The ability to begin opening our businesses, especially small businesses, is an important step in moving forward in a recovery plan,” stated Chair Doug Richardson. “The action by the County Council begins opening the doors of business, travel, recreation and gatherings in Pierce County,” Richardson added.

In adopting the resolution, the Council accepted the recommendations and plan of the Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health contained in its Resolution 2020-4646.

County Executive Bruce Dammeier will submit the application to the Washington State Department of Health.