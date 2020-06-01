Community survey will help us plan for the future

Metro Parks Tacoma facilities and programs play a huge role in the community. Given these unprecedented times during the COVID-19 Pandemic, we want to ensure that we are engaging our vibrant community and hearing your voices.

We value you and we are asking you to participate in a survey to help gain community feedback, understanding, and to aid in our recovery planning.

It will take just a few minutes to complete, and your responses will not be linked back to your identity.

Go To Survey

