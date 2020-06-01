8 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported June 1

Today we confirmed 8 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 1,955 cases.

We are reporting no new deaths. 77 people with COVID-19 have died. COVID-19 likely caused 73 of the deaths.

Department of Health reports 26,829 Pierce County tests with 7.2% positive. Care facility negative tests are unavailable. About 82,000 tests aren’t yet assigned to a county. Our positive test rate is likely lower.

The Governor announced new criteria for Phase 2 effective June 1. See our case count page for updates.