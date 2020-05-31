U.P. City Council June 1 meeting agenda

The University Place City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on June 1 (6:30 P.M.) in the City Hall Council Chambers (3609 Market Place West) Access the agenda on the City’s website.

The University Place City Council will REMOTELY hold its scheduled meetings to ensure essential city functions continue. However, due to Governor Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home – Stay Healthy issued on March 23, 2020, there will be no in-person attendance by members of the public.

Members of the public can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on University Place Television, Click! Channel 12 or Comcast Channel 21, by watching digitally on the City’s YouTube channel

www.YouTube.comUniversityPlaceTV or by dialing in to listen audibly-only at +1 509-342-7253 United States, Spokane (Toll)], Conference ID: 257 387 208#

Participation in Public Comments and public testimony on Public Hearings will only be accepted via email at this time. Comments should be sent to Emy Genetia, City Clerk at Egenetia@cityofup.com. Comments received up to one hour (i.e., 5:30 p.m.) before the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically. Comments received after that deadline will be provided to the City Council after the meeting.

In the event of technical difficulties or the absence of a quorum, all items on this agenda shall be carried over to the agenda for the June 1, 2020 Regular Meeting.