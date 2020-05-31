Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures continue in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation have nightly lane and ramp closures scheduled the first week of June for Interstate 5 from 41st Division Drive to Gravelly Lake Drive.

Overnight ramp closures will have signed detours in place. The work is part of a project that widens the interstate and rebuilds the Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street interchanges.

Travelers are encouraged to watch their speeds and give crews the room they need to work. As a reminder, a temporary speed limit reduction to 50 mph on I-5 from mileposts 121.9 to 124.1 is in place.

Monday, June 1

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, June 2

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, June 3

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, June 4

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Friday.

Updated construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.