Lakewood City Council June 1 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, June 1 (7:00 PM) in the City of Lakewood’s Council Chambers (6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499). Access the agenda on the City’s website.

COVID-19 Notice: Should Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28, 20-28.2 and 20-28.3, which was confirmed by the state legislative leadership, be extended beyond May 31, in person attendance at this meeting will NOT be permitted.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa

Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone via Zoom:

Zoom: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 151082920.