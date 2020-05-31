Congrats to the Class of 2020!

Written by Katie Ryan, Director of College Counseling.

The Class of 2020 is the largest class in recent history at Charles Wright Academy. Their awards and accolades reflect the academic excellence that is paramount to the CWA experience.

Once again, we have a large percentage, 47%, who will matriculate to colleges that are in Barron’s “Most Competitive” category; 57% will attend private 4-year institutions, 39% public 4-year, 1% community college; 54% will leave the Pacific region to attend college with 26% going all the way to the East Coast. 61% of applications submitted resulted in an admit decision (last year this was 54%) and the most popular colleges, based on number of applications were: UW, USC, Boston University, New York University, Northeastern, and UCLA, in that order.

Highlights from the Class of 2020

8 seniors admitted to their first choice college through Early Decision (ED) : Rice, Washington University in St. Louis, New York University, Northeastern, Whitman, Pomona, Cornell, and Smith. 68% of the class filed at least one ED or Early Action application, continuing last year’s trend of large numbers applying early.

34 Tarriers admitted to University of Washington, Seattle, including a direct admit to the ultra-competitive Computer Science major; 9 will enroll at UW.

A member of the class of 2019 who took a gap year and reapplied to colleges will enroll this fall at Stanford.

Six Tarrier athletes will compete at the Intercollegiate level next year : D3 Women’s Volleyball at Whitman, D3 Men’s Basketball at PLU; D1 Track and Field at Seattle University, D3 Track and Field at University of Puget Sound, D2 Men’s Hockey at Western Washington U, and D3 Fencing at Vassar

Two young women will attend top art colleges, RISD and MICA; one student is enrolling in the Screenwriting and Playwriting program at Drexel University; another will study Animation at Loyola Marymount’s School of Film.

Two Tarriers will attend college outside of the United States: the University of Glasgow for Archeology; and University of British Columbia, Okanogan for Engineering.

One young man will attend Clemson University on a full ROTC scholarship.