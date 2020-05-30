Watch Learning and Enjoyment Videos Produced by Library Staff

Ready for more learning and enjoyment adventures and activities? The Pierce County Library System staff continues to produce new online videos in English and Spanish to provide a variety of services to you right where you are.

From story times to outdoor exploration to book reviews, laughing and learning is on tap for all ages. Go bananas with the letter B and try to get the catchy tune out of your head, grab your teddy bear and go on an outdoor bear hunt, and listen to story times and book reviews—all from your computer, phone, and mobile devices.

Subscribe to the Library’s YouTube channel to stay-up-to-date as we add new videos. Just click on the red subscribe button on the top of the page.