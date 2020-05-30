Regence Health Plans offer members virtual mental health resources through myStrength at no cost

Submitted by Regence BlueShield.

As part of a continued effort to support members’ health and well-being, Regence is offering health plan members free access to COVID-19 and Mental Wellness resources powered by myStrength, a digital behavioral health app, through the end of the year.

MyStrength from Livongo for Behavioral Health provides interactive, activity-based modules designed to manage heightened stress and feelings of social isolation stemming from the current pandemic. Through year-end, Regence’s fully-insured and self-funded members will have complementary access to myStrength’s COVID-19 and Mental Wellness resources, which include stress-management strategies, tips for parenting during challenging times, ideas to manage feelings of social isolation, and other emotional support tools.

“In times of stress and uncertainty, it is incredibly important to attend to your mental health in addition to your physical well-being,” said Dr. Jim Polo, Regence executive medical director. “Offering our members free access to myStrength’s platform is just one of the ways we’re helping our community remain resilient through the pandemic with additional support and tools to better manage stress.”

Regence members can get started by visiting their plan’s myStrength website and creating a free account at bh.mystrength.com/regence-wa

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing behavioral health challenges amplified, and access to mental health professionals limited,” said Livongo Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bimal Shah. “Since launching COVID-19 specific modules in April, utilization has significantly increased across our platform. We are excited to offer personalized, digital behavioral health resources to Regence members that support their mental health and wellness during these challenging times.”

In addition, all Regence members can access COVID-19 resources free-of-charge through Regence Empower, a well-being platform that includes self-guided programs on managing stress, building resilience, and boosting nutrition. Members can also access a specialized behavioral health Customer Service call queue, trained in Mental Health First Aid.

In a continued effort to support the health of the communities it serves, Regence is also offering an interactive COVID-19 symptoms checker that helps individuals assess their health and determine the best course of action if they exhibit signs of coronavirus. The symptom tracker is available to the public and can be found on Regence.com.

Regence’s holistic response to the COVID-19 pandemic also includes proactive outreach to at-risk members, increased access to telehealth, provider community support, and philanthropic investments in local organizations serving those in need. To learn more about what Regence is doing to support its members, providers and local communities, please visit regence.com/go/covid-19.

About Regence

Regence serves approximately 3.1 million members through Regence BlueShield of Idaho, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah and Regence BlueShield (select counties in Washington). Each health plan is a nonprofit independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Regence is part of a family of companies dedicated to transforming health care by delivering innovative products and services that change the way consumers nationwide experience health care. For more information, please visit regence.com.