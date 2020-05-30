Puyallup to Dismantle Temporary Emergency Homeless Services Site

The temporary homeless services site established by the City of Puyallup to facilitate good hygiene and social distancing for the purpose of hindering the spread of the coronavirus will be dismantled following the lifting of the governor’s stay-home order.

In the interest of public health, safety and sanitation, the temporary emergency homeless services site included portable restrooms and a handwashing station. This was done in response to the declared state of emergency arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and allowed for necessary social distancing per the governor’s orders.

Upon the lifting of the stay-home order, which is expected to take effect on May 31st, the City will dismantle the site on June 5th. The City has notified occupants and referred interested persons to other possible resources as available.

In addition to the temporary emergency services site, the City supported a limited number of persons with individual hotel rooms beginning in March. That will continue through June 6th.

The City’s temporary provision of sanitation facilities and the temporary measure of providing for critical social distancing in this population were proactive measures taken to protect our community, including our first responders. To date, no COVID-19 cases in Puyallup have been associated with homeless persons.