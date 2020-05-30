Lakewood Municipal Court resumes full operations June 1

Effective Monday, June 1, 2002 Lakewood Municipal Court will resume normal operations.

To keep the public and court employees safe, court counter services and court hearings will be conducted using public health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Visitors to the court, whether it is to attend or watch a hearing or to do business at the counter, will be screened prior to being granted access. The number of people allowed in the court or at the counter will also be limited to achieve social distancing of at least six feet. This could result in wait times for those who need to enter the building.

Lakewood City Hall remains closed to the public at this time.

Visitors who are ill, have been exposed to COVID-19, have a temperature, who are not wearing a mask, or refuse screening, will be asked to leave and contact the court by an alternate method. This includes contacting your attorney, contacting the court via email at citycourt@cityoflakewood.us, fax 253-512-2267 or by speaking with a court clerk over the phone at 253-512-2258.

The City Prosecutor can be reached at 253-589-2489.

For those who do not wish to come to court, but need to conduct business like paying a fine, a drop box is available for filings and check or money order payments 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The court’s telephone hours are 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Counter hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 to 4 p.m.

Friday phone and counter hours are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Court fax number is 253-512-2267.